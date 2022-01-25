Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air take off likely in late May or early June

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air take off likely in late May or early June2 min read . 04:12 PM IST
Akasa Air, which will take off as a low-cost carrier, has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes, which are fuel efficient
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed airline Akasa Air is aiming to start flights in late May or early June after getting its first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in April, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday. The airline is looking to have 18 planes in its fleet by the end of March 2023.
In an interview to PTI, Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube said that he hopes to "get our first aircraft in the second half of April, the first commercial flight in late May or early June." "We are working with the government, DGCA to go through all of the requirements that are there," Dube said.
To begin with, Akasa Air will have services from metros to Tier II and III cities. There will also be flights from metros to metros so that the aircraft is moved around the system, the CEO said as per PTI.
Akasa has started hiring people, setting up technology, creating processes and procedures, defining things related to customer value and proposition and planning route network with airports, said Dube, who is also the founder and managing director.
The CEO further said part of the reason Akasa is bullish about aviation is that few people have historically flown in India compared to most Western economies. "All of that is going to change in the coming years and we want to be part of that change. We want to enable that change and continue to democratise air travel," Dube told the news agency.
Akasa, which currently has more than 50 staff, also has plans of international services in future.
Dube said the airline targets to start overseas flights in the second half of calendar year 2023 once there are 20 planes in its fleet.
In India, a domestic airline should have at least 20 aircraft to start international flights.
"Boeing 737 MAX gives us good range. We can fly to SouthEast Asia, SAARC countries, Middle East... That is our intention," he said.
Last year, Akasa Air placed an order for 737 MAX planes with Boeing. The order includes 737-8 and high-capacity 737-8-200 aircraft.
