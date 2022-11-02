Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Wednesday strengthens its connectivity by adding Pune as the ninth destination to its network. Pune is also the second city in the state of Maharashtra after Mumbai. Akasa Air will commence double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route starting with its first frequency on November 23, 2022, and the second frequency will be added from November 26, 2022, onwards.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Wednesday strengthens its connectivity by adding Pune as the ninth destination to its network. Pune is also the second city in the state of Maharashtra after Mumbai. Akasa Air will commence double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route starting with its first frequency on November 23, 2022, and the second frequency will be added from November 26, 2022, onwards.
Akasa Air aims to overall operate 58 daily and 400 weekly flights by end of November 2022.
Akasa Air aims to overall operate 58 daily and 400 weekly flights by end of November 2022.
Also, the newest airline announced to further augment connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Starting November 23, 2022, a sixth & seventh frequency will commence on this popular route, taking the total up to seven daily flight options between the two metros.
Also, the newest airline announced to further augment connectivity between Bengaluru and Mumbai. Starting November 23, 2022, a sixth & seventh frequency will commence on this popular route, taking the total up to seven daily flight options between the two metros.
Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, of Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Pune to our fast-expanding network as our second destination in Maharashtra. Connecting two of the most important IT hubs in India – Pune & Bengaluru, will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air’s signature experience with our dependable, warm & efficient service coupled with affordable fares."
Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder, and Chief Commercial Officer, of Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to add Pune to our fast-expanding network as our second destination in Maharashtra. Connecting two of the most important IT hubs in India – Pune & Bengaluru, will not only offer enhanced connectivity and options but also provide Akasa Air’s signature experience with our dependable, warm & efficient service coupled with affordable fares."
Iyer added, "Further strengthening our domestic connectivity, we are pleased to add two more frequencies to the high-capacity Bengaluru-Mumbai route, with this we cross 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting across seven destinations."
Iyer added, "Further strengthening our domestic connectivity, we are pleased to add two more frequencies to the high-capacity Bengaluru-Mumbai route, with this we cross 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting across seven destinations."
Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune, its statement said.
Akasa will now offer 20 daily flights from Bengaluru connecting seven cities: Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Kochi, Guwahati, and Pune, its statement said.
Further, the airline has been progressively scaling up its operations with a total of thirteen routes across nine cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, and Pune.
Further, the airline has been progressively scaling up its operations with a total of thirteen routes across nine cities - Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, and Pune.
In a statement, Akasa Air said that it will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on the metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days.
In a statement, Akasa Air said that it will continue to grow its network to establish a strong pan-India presence with a focus on the metro to tier 2 & 3 route connectivity, using a fleet expansion plan that adds one new aircraft every 15 days.
The airline expects its fleet size to be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023. Over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.
The airline expects its fleet size to be 18 aircraft by the end of March 2023. Over the next four years, the airline will add 54 additional aircraft, taking its total fleet size to 72 aircraft.
Akasa Air is India’s newest and most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 07, 2022, to support the growing demand across India.
Akasa Air is India’s newest and most dependable airline, offering warm and efficient customer service, reliable operations, and affordable fares - all in the Akasa Way. The carrier launched its first commercial flight on August 07, 2022, to support the growing demand across India.
Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is among the founders of Akasa Air. Other founders are -- Vinay Dube, the former CEO of Jet Airways and GoAir, and Aditya Ghosh, the former president, and whole-time director of Indigo.
Late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is among the founders of Akasa Air. Other founders are -- Vinay Dube, the former CEO of Jet Airways and GoAir, and Aditya Ghosh, the former president, and whole-time director of Indigo.
Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14, 2022. However, his estate including shares and property is passed on to his family.
Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14, 2022. However, his estate including shares and property is passed on to his family.
Catch all the Corporate news
and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates
& Live Business News
.