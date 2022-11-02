Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Wednesday strengthens its connectivity by adding Pune as the ninth destination to its network. Pune is also the second city in the state of Maharashtra after Mumbai. Akasa Air will commence double daily flights on the Bengaluru-Pune route starting with its first frequency on November 23, 2022, and the second frequency will be added from November 26, 2022, onwards.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}