Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed low-cost carrier Akasa Air on Wednesday unveiled its brand logo and identity on the theme of 'The Rising A', inspired by elements of the sky.

Unveiling ‘The Rising A’ of Akasa Air



Inspired by elements of the sky, The Rising A symbolises the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing.



Always moving upwards. Always inspiring to rise. pic.twitter.com/vzMDT9gEmv — Akasa Air (@AkasaAir) December 22, 2021

Akasa Air has recently placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets that include includes two variants from the 737 MAX family, including the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

India's air safety regulator in August allowed the country's airlines to fly the MAX jet to end its nearly two-and-a-half-years of regulatory grounding.

SNV Aviation, which owns Akasa Air, earlier said it expects to start flying next year after getting initial clearance from the civil aviation ministry to launch the country's latest ultra-low-cost carrier.

Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting in the summer of 2022 with an "endeavour to be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline".

The airline plans to operate approximately 70 planes in the next four years, PTI has reported earlier.

Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffett", has teamed up with former chief executives of IndiGo, the country's biggest carrier, and Jet Airways to tap into demand for domestic air travel, which is nearing pre-pandemic levels as the country recovers from a devastating outbreak earlier this year.

Industry experts say the launch of the new airline, Akasa, next year, is expected to have an immediate impact on air fares in certain sectors, though it is likely to disrupt the market only in the next two to three years when the airline increases its scale.

