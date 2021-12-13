As the shares of Star Health and Allied Insurance Company was listed recently on the National Stock Exchange and Bombay Stock Exchange at near 6% discounted price, the private-sector health insurance company began trading at ₹848.80 at the BSE, while at NSE the trading opened at even lower at ₹845 against the issue price of ₹900 per share.

According to the stock market analysts, the poor response to Star Health listing has been attributed to the company's lower profitability due to Covid-19 as well as expensive valuations.

Meanwhile, the brokerage house Emkay has announced that it has initiated coverage on Star Health with a buy rating worth ₹1,135, which is a 25% upside. The brokerage house informed, “we initiated coverage on Star Health with a buy rating and a March23 TP of Rs1,135 (+25% upside). Our TP implies a valuation multiple of 47x FY25E EPS and a FY25 P/GWP of 2.9x."

Here are the key highlights from the report

Emkay emphasised that as the health insurance industry is still in its infancy, it is expected to push forward heady growth rates of 20% in the next decade. It said, “increase in sum assured to catch up with medical inflation, age cohort pricing gains and re-pricing will likely account for half of the premium growth."

Calling Star Health a ‘pole star’, Emkay report highlighted that with the Star Health dominates the market share in the retail sector and it offers network effects including hospitals, customers and agents as they feed off each other in a virtuous cycle. Emkay reported, “Star Health’s execution prowess has been flawless. Its 31% share in retail health and 16% share in overall health have come against established PSU behemoths and well-entrenched private multiline insurers. If at all, future execution risks are lower with size and scale on its back. Star Health is now a ‘pole star’."

The Emkay report informed, “scale will invariably lead to more margin gains, and better margin control than peers, after reaching a threshold, Star Health's scale can help drive hospital traffic in exchange for better rates, keeping claims cost, the largest expense item in check. All of these levers power the company to maintain the combined ratio in 94-95% band. It is worth noting that a 100bps improvement in the combined ratio leads to 250bps improvement in RoE."

Emkay as also estimated Star Health’s GWP to see a 25% CAGR through FY25 and stated that the unit economics are “extremely favorable, we expect ROE of 18%+ as claims normalize in a 66-67% band (after Covid-19 hump), capping combined ratio at 94-95%."

