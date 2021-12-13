Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed company gets a buy rating from Emkay, 25% upside seen

Calling Star Health a ‘pole star’, Emkay report highlighted that with the Star Health dominates the market share in the retail sector and it offers network effects including hospitals, customers and agents as they feed off each other in a virtuous cycle. Emkay reported, “Star Health’s execution prowess has been flawless. Its 31% share in retail health and 16% share in overall health have come against established PSU behemoths and well-entrenched private multiline insurers. If at all, future execution risks are lower with size and scale on its back. Star Health is now a ‘pole star’."

