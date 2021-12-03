Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Metro Brands IPO to open on 10 Dec; close on 14 Dec

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Metro Brands IPO to open on 10 Dec; close on 14 Dec

The proceeds from the issue worth 225.37 crore will be used for opening new stores of the company.
1 min read . 10:09 PM IST Ravindra N. Sonavane

  • The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 295 crore and an offer for sale of upto 21.45 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters

The initial public offering of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala backed Metro Brands Ltd will open on 10 December for subscription and close on 14 December. The firm plans to list on exchanges on 22 December.

The IPO consists of a fresh issue of 295 crore and an offer for sale of upto 21.45 million shares by its existing shareholders and promoters.

The proceeds from the issue worth 225.37 crore will be used for opening new stores of the company.

The firm is one of the largest Indian footwear specialty retailers, and are among the aspirational Indian brands in the footwear category.

As of September 30, 2021, the firm operated 598 Stores across 136 cities spread across 30 states and union territories in India.

The firm retail footwear under its own brands of Metro, Mochi, Walkway, Da Vinchi and J. Fontini, as well as certain third-party brands such as Crocs, Skechers, Clarks, Florsheim, and Fitflop, which complement our in-house brands.

Axis Capital, Ambit Pvt Ltd, DAM Capital Advisors, Equirus Capital, ICICI Securities and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book lead managers to the issue.

For the September quarter, the firm reported total income of 489.27 crore against 228.05 crore a year ago. Net profit for the quarter stood at 43.09 crore versus a loss of 41.43 crore last year in the same quarter.

