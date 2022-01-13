Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech arm acquires 100% stake in merchandising retailer Planet Superheroes

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Nazara Tech arm acquires 100% stake in merchandising retailer Planet Superheroes

Nazara Tech
1 min read . 12:57 PM IST Livemint

  • Shares of Nazara Tech were trading over 2% higher at 2,360 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's session

Nazara Technologies on Thursday announced that its unit NODWIN Gaming has acquired 100% stake in licensed merchandising D2C company Planet Superheroes. Shares of Nazara Tech were trading over 2% higher at 2,360 apiece on the BSE in Thursday's session.

“This new addition will enable NODWIN Gaming to offer iconic global merchandise to the millions of youth who engage with NODWIN Gaming via its immensely popular IPs such as India Premiership, VCC, NH7 and DreamHack," the company informed in an exchange filing today. 

The unit will also expand on the current offerings of Planet Superheroes by exploring partnerships with global publishers like KRAFTON, Gameloft, Riot Games etc., to create innovative and locally relevant merchandise and licensing offerings on games like BGMI, Valorant, PUBG PC, Asphalt, CSGO, etc., that have become household names, it added.

Planet Superheroes is a tech-enabled, omni-channel brand that retails licensed character merchandise or ‘Superhero Merch' as it is popularly known. It offers official licensed merchandise from Marvel, Warner Bros, Disney, Viacom Networks, Cartoon Network, Fox Studios, Hamleys and Toys R Us, among others. The variety ranges from action figures, collectibles, toys for kids, fashion & home accessories, stationery and apparel.

“Over the last one year, it has also built its proprietary social commerce engine that it will integrate with NODWIN's in-house assets to create a first-of-its-kind ‘Influencer-First’ merchandising engine," Nazara Tech added.

Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 10.82% stake in the company as of September 2021, BSE shareholding data showed.

