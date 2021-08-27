Manish Agarwal, the CEO of the popular mobile gaming and e-sports company, said, “The OpenPlay acquisition offers an opportunity for Nazara to build a network of skill gaming destinations operating on one common tech platform under the proven leadership of Sreeram and his team at OpenPlay. Sreeram is a successful entrepreneur globally in online real money gaming and we are excited that he will be leading Nazara’s growth in this sector."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}