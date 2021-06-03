Pharma major Lupin on Thursday announced that it has entered into the digital healthcare business. The entry into the space is with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients in India.

''The Board of Directors has approved the company’s entry into the digital healthcare space with a focus to provide a digital therapeutics platform for doctors and patients in India,'' the company said in an exchange filing.

The company recently incorporated a new entity in the name of Lupin Digital Health Limited, as a wholly owned subsidiary, which will undertake this.

At around 10:40 am, Lupin shares were trading 0.15% lower at ₹1,245 per share on the BSE.

As per the Lupin shareholding pattern for March 2021, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala holds 72,45,605 shares, which is around 1.6% stake in the company. Jhunjhunwala had same share holding in the company in December 2020 quarter.

In May, Lupin Ltd's chief executive officer Vinita Gupta said that the company is working on acquiring licences and partnerships for various covid-19 drugs and vaccines after the drug maker missed out on launching drugs in the first wave of the pandemic. The company is also exploring partnerships with Pfizer and Moderna for their covid-19 vaccines, Gupta said, though it is not close to any agreements in this respect yet.

The company recently entered a licensing pact with Eli Lilly and Company for Baricitinib, a drug which can be used in the treatment of COVID-19, which the company said would take at least a couple of months to launch it in the market.

