Akasa Air, backed by Big Bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala , is slated to start operations next year. On Monday the airline received the initial clearance from the civil aviation ministry to launch the country's latest ultra-low-cost carrier.

SNV Aviation, which will fly under the Akasa Air brand, said in a statement it has received a "no objection certificate" from the ministry and expects to begin flights across India in the summer of 2022.

Vinay Dube, CEO of Akasa Air said, "We are extremely happy and grateful to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for their support and for the grant of the NOC. We will continue to work with the regulatory authorities on all additional compliances required to successfully launch Akasa Air".

5 things o know about Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air:

1) Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting in the summer of 2022 with an "endeavour to be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline".

2) The airline plans to operate approximately 70 planes in the next four years, PTI reported.

3) Airbus is in conversation with Akasa for an aircraft procurement deal, Airbus' Chief Commercial Officer Christian Scherer told PTI last week.

4) While details of the new venture, including any decision on plane orders, have not been formally disclosed. Akasa has been in discussions with US plane manufacturer Boeing to procure its B737 Max planes, multiple media reports had said two months back. Airbus' A320 series of aircraft competes with Boeing's B737 series of planes in the aviation market.

5) Akasa Air is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, former CEO of IndiGo.

