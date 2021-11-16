Akasa Air, the Indian low-cost airline backed by billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The move might help the US planemaker regain lost ground in one of the world's most promising markets.

Last month, SNV Aviation, which owns Akasa Air, said it expected to start flying next year after getting initial clearance from the civil aviation ministry to launch the country's latest ultra-low-cost carrier.

Akasa Air plans to offer flights across India starting in the summer of 2022 with an "endeavour to be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline".

Akasa Air is backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, ex-Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, former CEO of IndiGo.

India's air safety regulator in August allowed the country's airlines to fly the MAX jet to end its nearly two-and-a-half-years of regulatory grounding.

The 737 MAX was grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis, which has since been compounded by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.