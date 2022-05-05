Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air picks Navitaire for reservations system

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, is expected to begin its commercial operations in July
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Thursday announced that it has chosen the cloud-enabled Navitaire Airline Platform as its reservations system provider to offer “affordable travel options" to its passengers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed Akasa Air on Thursday announced that it has chosen the cloud-enabled Navitaire Airline Platform as its reservations system provider to offer “affordable travel options" to its passengers.
“We are convinced that globally proven solutions like New Skies and SkyLedger will power our tech-enabled strategy and help us run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to our customers," said Anand Srinivasan, co-founder and chief information officer at Akasa Air, in a statement.
“We are convinced that globally proven solutions like New Skies and SkyLedger will power our tech-enabled strategy and help us run reliable operations and offer affordable travel options to our customers," said Anand Srinivasan, co-founder and chief information officer at Akasa Air, in a statement.
New Skies is Navitaire's order-based reservation and retailing system and SkyLedger is its revenue accounting system. Its systems are currently used by over 60 airlines across the world.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"It is a pleasure to partner with Akasa Air as they launch this innovative, inclusive airline, and we look forward to supporting Akasa Air's dynamic growth," said David P Evans, Navitaire CEO.
"Our proven digital commerce solutions, digital experience capabilities, and cloud-first approach are uniquely suited to help visionary airlines like Akasa Air leverage new technology specifically designed to help the leading digital pioneers of the skies move fast and grow fast. This experience and our shared culture let us focus on delivering what Akasa Air, one of today's new breed of digital-first airlines, needs today and in the future," he added.
Akasa Air, backed by ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, and aviation veterans Vinay Dube and Aditya Ghosh, is expected to begin its commercial operations in July.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"As we get closer to the airline launch date, we can now confirm refined estimates on our timelines. We expect our first aircraft delivery by early June 2022, with the intention to start commercial operations in July 2022," Dube had said last month.
He had in March said that the airline is all set to roll out its commercial operation from June and that it hopes to have a fleet of 72 aircraft in the next five years.
Akasa Air got the no-objection certificate (NOC) from the ministry of civil aviation in the first half of August 2021 to launch commercial flight operations.