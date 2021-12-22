NEW DELHI : Billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed SNV Aviation-operated upcoming airline Akasa Air, which is set for a launch next year, on Wednesday revealed its symbol and tagline – that said the airline is inspired by elements of the sky.

The airline said that its symbol, 'The Rising A', signifies “the warmth of the rising sun, the effortless flight of a bird and the dependability of an aircraft wing".

Akasa's tagline, 'It's Your Sky' highlights the brand’s promise to embrace everyone and to create an inclusive environment for all Indians regardless of their socio-economic or cultural backgrounds, the airline said in a statement.

The airline choose ‘Sunrise Orange’ and ‘Passionate Purple’ colours for branding, which reflect warmth and energy, it added.

“Translating our purpose to serve every traveller with an innovative yet simple alternative required a modern and confident symbol," said Vinay Dube, founder, managing director and chief executive officer of Akasa Air.

The Akasa brand symbol and tagline was crafted by 26FIVE India Lab, a Mumbai-based brand engagement firm.

"We wanted our logo to be simple, easy-to-recall and connect with our brand ethos," said Belson Coutinho, Co-founder, Chief Marketing and Experience Officer of Akasa Air.

Akasa Air plans to follow an ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) model in India's highly competitive aviation market, which is dominated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd's IndiGo in the domestic sector.

A ULCC airline operates with a low-cost business model and has both lower unit costs and revenues compared to low-cost carriers (LCCs) and full-service carriers (FSCs).

Akasa has received its initial regulatory approval, the no-objection certificate in October. The airline has applied for the AOP (Air Operators Permit) which is expected to get it early next year.

The upcoming airline had last month placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX jets, valued at nearly $9 billion at list prices.

Akasa Air has ordered two models from the 737 MAX family, the 737-8 and the high-capacity 737-8-200.

