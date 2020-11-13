Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises buys stake in Indiabulls Real Estate
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises buys stake in Indiabulls Real Estate

1 min read . 12:09 PM IST Edited By Ravi Prakash Kumar

Following the move, the stock jumped 15.68% to 63.80 on the BSE.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's RARE Enterprises on Thursday purchased 50 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate through a an open market transaction on NSE, data available with the exchange showed. Following the move, the stock jumped 15.68 per cent to 63.80 on the BSE.

It gained 15.97 per cent to 63.90 on the NSE.

It gained 15.97 per cent to 63.90 on the NSE.

It gained 15.97 per cent to 63.90 on the NSE.

Rare Enterprises bought 50 lakh scrips of the company at an average price of 57.73 apiece, as per NSE's bulk deal data on Thursday.

This took the total deal value to 28.86 crore.

