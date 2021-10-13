Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells stake in this pharma stock in Q2

Jhunjhunwala, who is known as the ‘Big Bull’ held 72,45,605 shares or 1.60% stake in the pharma company as of June 2021 quarter. He had the same share holding in the company in March 2021 and December 2020 quarter. Though, it is not clear if he has sold his entire stake in the pharma company during July-September period or if his stake has slipped below 1%.