Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sells stake in this PSU metal stock during Q4
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has rejigged his portfolio quite a bit in the January-March period of 2022 as he trimmed stake in many companies, while he raised his holding in some.

The latest being the PSU metal stock SAIL as the Big Bull's name didn't appear in the shareholding pattern of the company as of 31, March, 2022.

As of December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held 1.09% stake or 4,50,00,000 shares in the company. During the December quarter, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala had cut down his stake in the company from 1.76% to 1.09%.

However, it is not clear if Jhunjhunwala has sold his entire stake in the company during the January-March period or if his stake has slipped below 1%.

On Wednesday, SAIL shares were down 1.83% in noon deals at 102.20 apiece on NSE. The stock is down nearly 8% in the Year-to-Date period. After hitting 52-week low in February this year, the stock has risen over nearly 24%.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises. His investments and portfolio are closely tracked by the market participants.

Jhunjhunwala's investments and portfolio are closely tracked by the market participants. Interestingly, Jhunjhunwala has also booked profit in another auto stock Escorts during the March quarter.

