Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has raised his stake in India's leading automaker Tata Motors marginally by 0.07% during the quarter ending December, according to an exchange filing.

As per the shareholding pattern updated to the exchanges, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has 1.18% stake in Tata Motors, holding about 3,92,50,000 shares in the company.

As of September quarter, the ace investor had about 1.11% stake in the automaker, holding about 3,67,50,000 shares.

On Tuesday, Tata Motors scrip closed 2.68% down at ₹510.95 apiece on NSE. In the last one year, the stock has given nearly 100% returns to investors, rising about 97.54% in the period.

Earlier during the day, Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles. Effective January 19, 2022, an average increase of 0.9% will be implemented, depending on the variant and model.

Tata Motors and its JLR unit have been reeling under stress from the chip shortage that is hitting automakers across the globe. The company had earlier shared a bleak update for third quarter Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales, that are continued to be constrained by semiconducter shortages.

"Looking ahead, the chip shortage remains dynamic and difficult to forecast, however, we expect supply to continue to improve in Q4 of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022," Tata Motors said.

However, domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities believes, key moving parts for Tata Motors are set to turn favourably from FY23E post impacting cashflows negatively in YTDFY22. It has assigned a Buy rating on the multibagger stock with a target price of ₹653 per share.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, revered as India's Warren Buffet or Big Bull is all set to launch his new airline venture Akasa Air.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family, have a total net worth of ₹22,300 crore as of September, according to Hurun's rich list. His wealth has grown by a massive 52% over the last year.

