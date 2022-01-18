Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ups stake in another Tata Group multibagger stock

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala ups stake in another Tata Group multibagger stock

File Photo of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
05:07 PM IST Livemint

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has raised his stake in India's leading automaker Tata Motors marginally by 0.07% during the quarter ending December, according to an exchange filing.

As per the shareholding pattern updated to the exchanges, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has 1.18% stake in Tata Motors, holding about 3,92,50,000 shares in the company.

As of September quarter, the ace investor had about 1.11% stake in the automaker, holding about 3,67,50,000 shares.

On Tuesday, Tata Motors scrip closed 2.68% down at 510.95 apiece on NSE. In the last one year, the stock has given nearly 100% returns to investors, rising about 97.54% in the period.

Earlier during the day, Tata Motors has announced a marginal price hike on its passenger vehicles. Effective January 19, 2022, an average increase of 0.9% will be implemented, depending on the variant and model.

Tata Motors and its JLR unit have been reeling under stress from the chip shortage that is hitting automakers across the globe. The company had earlier shared a bleak update for third quarter Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) sales, that are continued to be constrained by semiconducter shortages.

"Looking ahead, the chip shortage remains dynamic and difficult to forecast, however, we expect supply to continue to improve in Q4 of the fiscal year ending 31 March 2022," Tata Motors said.

However, domestic brokerage house ICICI Securities believes, key moving parts for Tata Motors are set to turn favourably from FY23E post impacting cashflows negatively in YTDFY22. It has assigned a Buy rating on the multibagger stock with a target price of 653 per share.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, revered as India's Warren Buffet or Big Bull is all set to launch his new airline venture Akasa Air.

Jhunjhunwala invests in both his own name and his wife's, Rekha Jhunjhunwala. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and manages the asset firm Rare Enterprises.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and family, have a total net worth of 22,300 crore as of September, according to Hurun's rich list. His wealth has grown by a massive 52% over the last year.

Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q3, including JLR, were at 2,85,445, higher by 2%, as compared to the same period last year.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q3 were at 1,02,772, up over 14% from a year ago.

Meanwhile passenger vehicle sales in the reporting stood at 1,82,673, down 3% year-on-year.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!