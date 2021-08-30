Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Rakesh Jhunjunwala to invest in Syska LED Lights

Rakesh Jhunjunwala to invest in Syska LED Lights

Premium
Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala  
1 min read . 10:31 PM IST Swaraj Singh Dhanjal

  • In accordance with the terms of the signed term sheet, about 15% of the funds have been deployed already

MUMBAI : Rakesh Jhunjunwala’s Rare Enterprises and its partners have signed a term sheet to invest in Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd, promoted by the Uttamchandani family. In accordance with the terms of the signed term sheet, about 15% of the funds have been deployed already. It is expected that the transaction should conclude in the next 60 days.  

Rakesh Jhunjunwala’s Rare Enterprises and its partners have signed a term sheet to invest in Syska LED Lights Pvt Ltd, promoted by the Uttamchandani family. In accordance with the terms of the signed term sheet, about 15% of the funds have been deployed already. It is expected that the transaction should conclude in the next 60 days.  

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed

Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

 “We are encouraged with the business and the brand that Syska has built so far – we view this as a long term partnership with the Promoter family to take Syska into its next phase of growth and leadership," said Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Partner – Rare Enterprises.

 “Syska Group has been on a consistent growth trajectory and we are poised to achieve new business milestones in the coming years. With the blessings of our Guru, we believe this collaboration with Rare Enterprises will support our organization in its next phase of growth, and enable us to secure a leadership position in India’s fast moving electrical goods (FMEG) industry. We are confident that this will be a long and fruitful association," said Govind Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group.

Starting with Guru Nanak Marketing, a company that was involved in the distribution of T-series Audio cassettes, CDs and audio video systems for Maharashtra, the SYSKA Group  has today diversified into electronic product categories such as as LED, Personal Care Appliances, Mobile accessories, Home Appliances.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

India Inc’s race to raise the ESG quotient

Premium

China limits children's online gaming to three hours a week

Premium

US unlikely to maintain diplomatic presence in Afghanis ...

Premium

In covid battle, urban middle class reposes trust in Ayurveda

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!