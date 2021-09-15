Rakuten India forays into B2B technology products

BENGALURU : Rakuten India, the Bengaluru-based technology hub of Japanese e-commerce company Rakuten Group, said it is foraying into business-to-business (B2B) technology products with the launch of its new ‘Code to Customer’ observability platform—Rakuten SixthSense.

Developed in India, Rakuten SixthSense, will help to provide businesses and IT leaders “intuitive end-to-end visibility" of the entire IT environment, from development to business operations, the company said.

Rakuten India, the largest among Rakuten's nine technology hubs outside Japan, has been an important tech hub for developing solutions for Rakuten’s global ecosystem of more than 70 diverse businesses since 2014. Rakuten SixthSense is launching in India and will gradually be rolled out to other global regions.

With large amounts of data being generated from across businesses, there is an urgent need to derive insights from data at a faster rate and with a higher ROI for businesses to stay competitive. Rakuten believes SixthSense enables organizations to have a complete view of its data across the IT systems, applications, and business impact and allows for continual improvements based on the operational findings.

Rakuten SixthSense is a strategic initiative with a dedicated set of engineers working to develop and support internal as well as external customers. The team is expected to see significant growth in the number of engineers and product developers soon, the company said.

“Our product launch is looking to solve for Indian IT leaders which will make it stand out and validate its quality for a global rollout. We have selected India as the first launch market as the region has always been a hub of exceptional engineering talent and a mature market that offers exciting opportunities for growth as Indian enterprises drive significant changes in their existing IT environments," said Sunil Gopinath, chief executive officer, Rakuten India.

