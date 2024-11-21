Japan's Rakuten best on Open RAN, Gen AI solutions for India growth
Summary
- India, as well as other global markets, continue to offer opportunities and revenue potential with the solution offering cost savings, says India CEO Sunil Gopinath
NEW DELHI : Japanese telecom and technology major Rakuten Group, Inc. expects growth from open radio access network (Open RAN) solutions it offers to telecom service providers in global markets, though some of its deals are yet to pan out in the Indian market.