Rakuten to hire 1,000 staffers in India over next two years

“Rakuten India is our globalisation and innovation center for Rakuten Inc globally," said Sunil Gopinath, chief executive officer of Rakuten India. The company should hit 3,000 employees in the next two years and may even go up to 3,500 by using a hybrid work strategy, he said. A majority of this hiring will be for technology talent. “All of our close to 2,000 employees are working on various product and technology solutions for global businesses," Gopinath said.

