Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) of ₹8.12 crore for the March quarter.

The company's consolidated PAT stood at ₹68 lakh during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew to ₹471.26 crore compared to ₹355.79 crore earlier.

Rallis India's consolidated PAT during 2020-21 grew by 24 per cent to ₹228.58 crore as compared to ₹183.69 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue went up by 8 per cent to ₹2,429.44 crore as against ₹2,251.82 crore in FY20.

"The favourable agricultural activities in the last quarter were supportive of our domestic crop care business, which grew by 14 per cent and seeds business by 7 per cent.

"Exports were robust during the quarter. The ongoing harvest season is expected to support a continued growth in agricultural production aided by normal monsoon forecast," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.

The company will continue to keep a close watch on the second wave of COVID-19 to ensure it can sail through the hard times, he stated.

"While positioning ourselves to meet the market requirements, we are also consistently prioritising the safety and well-being of all our employees and other stakeholders," Lal added.

Rallis India share on Thursday closed at ₹281.85, up 4.20 per cent on BSE. PTI SM ABM ABM

