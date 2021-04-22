Subscribe
Rallis India Q4 consolidated PAT rises to 8.12 cr

1 min read . 10:29 PM IST PTI

  • The company's consolidated PAT stood at 68 lakh during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a BSE filing
  • Consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew to 471.26 crore compared to 355.79 crore earlier

Rallis India, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax (after exceptional items) of 8.12 crore for the March quarter.

The company's consolidated PAT stood at 68 lakh during the corresponding period of 2019-20, Rallis India said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company during the quarter under review grew to 471.26 crore compared to 355.79 crore earlier.

Rallis India's consolidated PAT during 2020-21 grew by 24 per cent to 228.58 crore as compared to 183.69 crore in the previous fiscal.

Consolidated revenue went up by 8 per cent to 2,429.44 crore as against 2,251.82 crore in FY20.

"The favourable agricultural activities in the last quarter were supportive of our domestic crop care business, which grew by 14 per cent and seeds business by 7 per cent.

"Exports were robust during the quarter. The ongoing harvest season is expected to support a continued growth in agricultural production aided by normal monsoon forecast," Rallis India Managing Director and CEO Sanjiv Lal said.

The company will continue to keep a close watch on the second wave of COVID-19 to ensure it can sail through the hard times, he stated.

"While positioning ourselves to meet the market requirements, we are also consistently prioritising the safety and well-being of all our employees and other stakeholders," Lal added.

Rallis India share on Thursday closed at 281.85, up 4.20 per cent on BSE. PTI SM ABM ABM

