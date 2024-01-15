Ride-hailing app Uber has launched electric auto rickshaw services in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh ahead of the consecration of the Ram temple. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We are excited to expand our services to Ayodhya as it emerges on the travel map of millions. With this expansion, we are not only providing enhanced mobility options for tourists and pilgrims but also unlocking earning opportunities for many more in the region," Uber India president Prabhjeet Singh said.

The company will also start UberGo and Uber Intercity services in the coming days. The rapidly developing mobility product will service all inter-city travel needs to Ayodhya from other UP cities.

“Following the launch of EV autos, Uber will also start operations of UberGo- its most affordable car product; besides Uber Intercity- the fast grwoing mobility product that will support all inter-city travel needs to Ayodhya from popular destinations within Uttar Pradesh," the company said.

The Uber operations in Ayodhya are aimed at providing, "accessible, economical, and environment-friendly transportation options as visitors to the holy city are expected to increase", the company said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Preparations are underway in full swing for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Lord Ram at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on 22 January. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the ceremonial installation of Lord Ram inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Earlier, on Friday, PM Modi announced a special 11-day 'anushthan' (ritual) ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.

Yesterday Swami Vigyananand, founder and global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation said that around 100 heads from 55 countries, including ambassadors and MPs, have been invited to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22nd.

