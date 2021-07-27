Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >Company Results >Ramco Cements Q1 results: Net profit up 46% to 172 cr

Ramco Cements Q1 results: Net profit up 46% to 172 cr

Total expenses were at 988.46 crore in Q1 FY 2021-22, up 9.91% from 899.29 crore earlier.
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST PTI

Ramco Cements total income was up 17.33% to 1,239.99 crore during the quarter under review as against 1,056.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal

NEW DELHI : The Ramco Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a 46.10% increase in consolidated net profit at 171.67 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by growth in sales

The company had posted a net profit of 117.50 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income was up 17.33% to 1,239.99 crore during the quarter under review as against 1,056.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Total expenses were at 988.46 crore in Q1 FY 2021-22, up 9.91% from 899.29 crore earlier.

Shares of Ramco Cements on Tuesday settled at 1,060.20 on BSE, down 5.60% from the previous close.

