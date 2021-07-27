Ramco Cements Q1 results: Net profit up 46% to
₹172 cr
Premium Total expenses were at ₹988.46 crore in Q1 FY 2021-22, up 9.91% from ₹899.29 crore earlier.
1 min read . 07:55 PM IST PTI
Ramco Cements total income was up 17.33% to
₹1,239.99 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹1,056.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal
NEW DELHI :
The Ramco Cements Ltd on Tuesday reported a 46.10% increase in consolidated net profit at ₹171.67 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by growth in sales
The company had posted a net profit of
₹117.50 crore during the April-June period of the previous fiscal, it said in a regulatory filing.
Total income was up 17.33% to 1,239.99 crore during the quarter under review as against
₹1,056.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.
Total expenses were at
₹988.46 crore in Q1 FY 2021-22, up 9.91% from ₹899.29 crore earlier.
Shares of Ramco Cements on Tuesday settled at
₹1,060.20 on BSE, down 5.60% from the previous close.