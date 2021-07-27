Ramco Cements Q1 results: Net profit up 46% to ₹ 172 cr

Premium Total expenses were at ₹ 988.46 crore in Q1 FY 2021-22, up 9.91% from ₹ 899.29 crore earlier.

1 min read . 07:55 PM IST

PTI

Ramco Cements total income was up 17.33% to ₹1,239.99 crore during the quarter under review as against ₹1,056.79 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal