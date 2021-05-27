Ramco Systems surges 5% as Iraqi Airways decides to adopt its aviation software

Ramco will implement its complete aviation software, including modules for engineering and continuing airworthiness management organization; maintenance; materials management; and monitoring and evaluation (M&E) of quality and safety. The cloud-based software will automate the operations of the Iraqi national carrier, manage complete records of its aircraft and enable the airway’s staff to manage their operations and receive alerts on the go through its mobility module, providing greater flexibility, optimized aircraft availability and reduced friction.

