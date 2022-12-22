Ramco Systems on Thursday received the board of directors' approval to raise funds to the tune of ₹160 crore through the issuance of equity shares and warrants on a preferential basis. The shares will be issued on a private placement basis. Further, the shares will be issued at a premium compared to the current market price.
As per the regulatory filing, Ramco Systems will issue up to 14,59,854 warrants at a price of ₹274 per warrant aggregating to ₹40 crore. Additionally, the company will issue up to 43,79,561 equity shares at a price of ₹274 per share aggregating to ₹120 crore.
The issue price is at a 5% premium compared to Thursday's market price of ₹260.75 apiece. On BSE, the stock ended on a flat note compared to the previous closing. Its market cap is around ₹803.59 crore. Ramco Systems is a small-cap stock.
The total subscriptions amount to ₹160 crore.
The company will issue warrants to promoter P R Venketrama Raja. While the equity shares will be issued to promoter group Ramco Industries, and non-promoter investors Atyant Capital India Fund – I and Vanderbilt University. That being said, four investors are participating in this transaction.
Under warrants issuance, each of the warrants is exercisable into 1 equity share having a face value of ₹10 each. The tenure of the warrants is 18 months from the date of the allotment. The warrants will be convertible in one or more tranches.
Also, it needs to be noted that the equity shares/warrants/resulting equity shares are subject to ‘lock-in’ as prescribed under the applicable provisions of the SEBI ICDR Regulations.
Ramco Systems provide innovative enterprise solutions that enable organizations to transform. The company is a fast-growing enterprise software player disrupting the market with our multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of Global Payroll, ERP, Logistics, and M&E MRO for Aviation.
