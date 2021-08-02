Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Ramdev’s Ruchi Soya to start palm oil plantations in North East

Ramdev’s Ruchi Soya to start palm oil plantations in North East

Premium
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group-led Ruchi Soya plans to start palm oil plantations in Assam, Tripura and other North-Eastern states
2 min read . 05:48 PM IST PTI

Ruchi Soya which was taken over by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group has already done field surveys for the palm oil plantations which will be set up through contracts that guarantee farmers a buy-back by Ruchi Soya’s processing plants to be set up in those states

KOLKATA : Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group-led Ruchi Soya plans to start palm oil plantations in Assam, Tripura and other North-Eastern states.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali group-led Ruchi Soya plans to start palm oil plantations in Assam, Tripura and other North-Eastern states.

The oil processor which was taken over by the Patanjali group two years back after it slipped into the red has already done field surveys for the palm oil plantations which will be set up through contracts that guarantee farmers a buy-back by Ruchi Soya’s processing plants to be set up in those states.

The oil processor which was taken over by the Patanjali group two years back after it slipped into the red has already done field surveys for the palm oil plantations which will be set up through contracts that guarantee farmers a buy-back by Ruchi Soya’s processing plants to be set up in those states.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

“We plan to set up palm oil plantations in the North East. We have completed our survey there. We have plans for Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur among others," said Baba Ramdev, Yoga tele-evangelist who backs the Patanjali business group in an interview with PTI.

“We want to make India self-sustainable in edible oil. The groundwork for the plan has been done. It can be started at any time," Ramdev said.India currently has patches of palm oil plantations scattered in Assam, Tripura, West Bengal, Andamans, Gujarat, Goa, Andhra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.

While Ramdev was unwilling to place a date for the start of the oil plantations, he indicated that it would be done after Ruchi Soya which is in the process of raising funds from investors, retires its debts with the proceeds of a share sale.

He indicated that the plantations to be run by farmers would be backed by processing plants set up by Ruchi Soya, as oil has to be processed within 48 hours of the palm being harvested.

Patanjali acquired Ruchi Soya in 2019 by successfully bidding for the soya oil processor under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. Under Securities and Exchange Board of India’s rules, a buyer has to bring down its holding in a firm to below 90% within 18 months of acquisition if public shareholding fell below 10%, while acquiring the target company.

Patanjali Ayurved is consequently selling stake worth 4,300 crore in Ruchi Soya. The money raised through the sale will be used to retire debt, said Ramdev.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Vax hesitancy, coverage differ sharply across religious ...

Premium

Devyani International IPO: Key points to consider

Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Premium

The famed Lipstick effect is now playing out in India

Ruchi’s planned foray into palm oil comes on the back of a 44.42% increase in palm oil prices in the retail market in July compared to the year-ago period, according to official data given in a written reply to Rajya Sabha last month.

India imports most of its palm oil requirements from South East Asia, despite its home-grown plantations as edible oils are an essential ingredient in the cuisine of this nation of 140 crore people and its appetite for all forms of edible oils has been increasing over the years as per capita incomes go up.

A high rate of import duty on palm oil also makes it attractive to grow locally. India’s effective tax rate on crude palm oil is 30.25% despite a recent tax cut.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!