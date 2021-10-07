Ramkrishna Forgings, one of the leading suppliers of rolled, forged and machined products, on Thursday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a US based technology partner for the development of Electric Vehicle Powertrain components for the Indian EV market.

The company said that This marks the foray in a big way for both the entities into the EV market in India. The technology partner is a leading expert in magnetic engineering innovations. "Their expertise lies in efficiency enhancement which bestow a superior hallmark over its peers in the various industries they operate in," the firm said in an exchange filing.

Shares of Ramakrishna Forgings surged over 4% to ₹1,148 per share on the BSE in Thursday's early deals.

Commenting on the MOU signing Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said: “Both the organizations have congruent goals, and each strive to be at the forefront of the EV revolution happening in India. The synergies between the organizations fit in exceedingly well. We expect the EV adoption pace to be faster in 2W/3W as compared to Passenger Vehicles and have aligned our EV strategy with this hypothesis. This association sees a significant potential to accelerate the Electrification of the Indian automotive market."

Ramkrishna Forgings was incorporated in 1981 with the objective to manufacture forged products. Headquartered at Kolkata, the company has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities at Jamshedpur along with offices at Detroit in USA, Toluca and Monterrey in Mexico, Istanbul in Turkey having warehousing facilities at Hagerstown, Louisville, Detroit in USA, Toluca, Monterrey in Mexico and Westerloo in Belgium.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.