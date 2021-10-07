Commenting on the MOU signing Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited said: “Both the organizations have congruent goals, and each strive to be at the forefront of the EV revolution happening in India. The synergies between the organizations fit in exceedingly well. We expect the EV adoption pace to be faster in 2W/3W as compared to Passenger Vehicles and have aligned our EV strategy with this hypothesis. This association sees a significant potential to accelerate the Electrification of the Indian automotive market."