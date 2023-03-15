Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Wagons consortium emerge lowest bidder for supply of railway wheel discs

Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Wagons consortium emerge lowest bidder for supply of railway wheel discs2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 06:56 PM IST
- The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons, being L1, as the selected bidder would be required to set up a wheel test centre at a railway site for prototype testing of newly designed wheels
NEW DELHI : Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons consortium has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing and supply of approximately 1.6-million-wheel discs of different rolling stocks of Indian Railways over a period of 20 years at about 80,000 wheels per annum.
