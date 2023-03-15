Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Wagons consortium emerge lowest bidder for supply of railway wheel discs

NEW DELHI : Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons consortium has emerged as the lowest bidder for manufacturing and supply of approximately 1.6-million-wheel discs of different rolling stocks of Indian Railways over a period of 20 years at about 80,000 wheels per annum.

As recently announced by the Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw this tender is aimed at reducing the Indian Railway’s import-dependence, by inviting the industry to set up a facility to produce these wheels, which will primarily be used for semi-high speed trains (Vande Bharat) and high-speed trains (bullet train).

Indian Railways has been focused on pursuing growth with emphasis on the Make in India policy under Atma Nirbhar Bharat initiative of the Government.

The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons, being L1, as the selected bidder would be required to set up a wheel test centre at a railway site for prototype testing of newly designed wheels.

“We are delighted to have been declared L1 in the bid for the manufacturing and supply of forged wheels for Indian Railways. This is a testament to our strong technical capabilities and our commitment to delivering high-quality products to our customers. Also, the partnership with Titagarh Wagons Limited is a strategic move towards expanding our presence in the railway segment and we are confident that our joint efforts will enable us to deliver world-class products and services to the Indian Railways,“ said Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited.

“It is a path breaking development and Titagarh Wagons as a leading supplier of Passenger & Freight Rolling Stock to the Indian Railways who are our largest customer, is ready for this opportunity to supply Forged Wheels and expand its footprint by further strengthening its capabilities in the railway rolling stock segment. We look forward to working in consortium with Ramkrishna Forgings Limited to leverage our synergies and increase our participation in “Atma Nirbhar“ program of the Government of India and contribute to growth of the Indian Railways," said Umesh Chowdhary, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Titagarh Wagons Limited.