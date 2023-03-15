Ramkrishna Forgings, Titagarh Wagons consortium emerge lowest bidder for supply of railway wheel discs

“We are delighted to have been declared L1 in the bid for the manufacturing and supply of forged wheels for Indian Railways. This is a testament to our strong technical capabilities and our commitment to delivering high-quality products to our customers. Also, the partnership with Titagarh Wagons Limited is a strategic move towards expanding our presence in the railway segment and we are confident that our joint efforts will enable us to deliver world-class products and services to the Indian Railways,“ said Naresh Jalan, Managing Director, Ramkrishna Forgings Limited.