RamKrishna Forgings to add 30% to its capacity by Sept

RamKrishna Forgings to add 30% to its capacity by Sept3 min read 29 Jun 2023, 07:22 PM IST
The company total capacity is around 184,000 tonnes today and it expects to commission another 56,300 tonnes by September 2023, thus, increasing its capacity to 240,000 tonnes
New Delhi: RamKrishna Forgings Ltd is likely to increase its production capacity by 30% by September this year on the back of a robust demand in domestic as well as global markets, a top executive told Mint in an interview.
