New Delhi: Apparel retailer Benetton India on Friday announced the appointment of Ramprasad Sridharan as the retailer’s new chief executive officer and managing director for the country.

Sridharan is set to succeed Sundeep Chugh who is moving out of the company. He will take on the new role on 7 June.

In his last role Sridharan was president, South-East Asia, Australia and New Zealand at footwear retailer Clarks.

"He has significant experience in the fashion retail sector, having worked for Reebok India Co., Lerros Fashions India Ltd., Clarks Future Footwear Ltd. India, C&J Clarks International UK and finally for C&J Clarks International Singapore, where he held the position of President Southeast Asia, Australia & New Zealand," the company said in a statement.

Sridharan is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

“Sundeep has successfully led the company during his tenure, a period during which the brand has evolved and maintained its market leadership position through a multi-channel approach, an effective product offering and a high-impact communication strategy," Benetton Group said in its statement.

The Italian causal wear retailer has been present in India since 1992. India continues to be a key market for the Group, which remains focussed on e-commerce activities, the introduction of new product categories such as watches, thanks to the recent collaboration with Timex and product development that also focuses on footwear and loungewear, the company said.

The retailer has a network of over 850 points of sale across the country. This year the retailer opened 12 stores with plans to open another 3040 by end of the year.

