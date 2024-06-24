Rana Daggubati and two partners invest $10 million in new tequila brand
Sales of Loca Loka will begin in the US and the brand will come to India in the following 18-24 months, Daggubati told Mint
Actor Rana Daggubati has launched a new tequila with south Indian musician Anirudh Ravichander and Shree Harsha Vadlamudi, owner of microbrewery Ironhill India. The three have invested a combined $10 million in the company, Ironhill Hospitality Pvt Ltd. The tequila, called Loca Loka, will be made from 100% agave grown in the Jalisco region of Mexico.