Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal appointed CEO of Max Life Pension Fund

Max Life Pension will manage pension assets with investment choices under the National Pension Scheme for private sector subscribers and government sector subscribers, excluding the “default scheme”, with the aim to scale AUM to ₹1 lakh crore over the next 10 years.
NEW DELHI: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has appointed Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal as chief executive officer (CEO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Max Life Pension Fund Management Ltd., effective 15 October. Dhariwal will be responsible for managing and expanding Max Life Pension Fund and lead end-to-end business operations.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. has appointed Ranbheer Singh Dhariwal as chief executive officer (CEO) of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Max Life Pension Fund Management Ltd., effective 15 October. Dhariwal will be responsible for managing and expanding Max Life Pension Fund and lead end-to-end business operations.
Prior to joining Max Life Pension, Dhariwal was associated with HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. as senior vice president and head–retirement horizontal, NPS annuity and government funds. He has experience of over two decades across setting up and leading retirement business and leading operations across health, online/e-commerce, digital marketing and direct marketing channels.
Prior to joining Max Life Pension, Dhariwal was associated with HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd. as senior vice president and head–retirement horizontal, NPS annuity and government funds. He has experience of over two decades across setting up and leading retirement business and leading operations across health, online/e-commerce, digital marketing and direct marketing channels.
Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Tripathy, managing director and CEO, Max Life and chairman, Max Life Pension said, “The establishment of the pension fund management arm is a critical lever in Max Life’s growth strategy in the retirement space, and we’re delighted to find a highly accomplished leader in Dhariwal to help us forge ahead in this journey. Dhariwal brings a wealth of industry experience in developing and scaling businesses with a strong client-centric mindset, and I wish him the very best in this role."
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Dhariwal, CEO, Max Life Pension, added, “I’m delighted to join as the CEO of Max Life PFM at a truly transformative period in the Company’s growth journey. The entity expands Max Life’s retirement presence, underpinning the commitment to provide financial security to Indians in their golden years. Together with Max Life, we are confident of unlocking meaningful value for all our stakeholders in the long term."
Max Life announced the receipt of the Commencement of Business (COB) Certificate for Max Life Pension on 23 August. The subsidiary will manage the pension assets with investment choices under the National Pension Scheme for private sector subscribers and government sector subscribers, excluding the “default scheme", with the aim to scale assets under management (AUM) to ₹1 lakh crore over the next 10 years.
With this development, the company and Max Life PFM will now under the retirement ecosystem, offer products such as pension products, annuities and pension fund management, to assist customers in planning their retirement.