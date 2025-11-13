Ranjan Pai to bring ₹250 crore more into Aakash as Manipal bids for Byju's
The fresh infusion in Aakash from the family office of the founder of Manipal Group follows a months-long legal tussle over Aakash’s plan to raise capital via a rights issue.
Ranjan Pai’s family office, the largest shareholder in Aakash Educational Services Ltd (AESL), plans to invest about ₹250 crore in the ongoing ₹450-500 crore rights offer in tranches, depending on the response of other shareholders and the achievement of certain targets set for the company, three people familiar with the matter said.