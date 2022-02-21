OPEN APP
Ranjivjit Singh appointed as Chief Growth Officer of Hero MotoCorp
Listen to this article

Hero MotoCorp said on Monday that it has named Ranjivjit Singh the Chief Growth Officer, which is a new position created by the company to integrate marketing, sales and after-sales functions.

Singh was earlier heading the marketing function at the two-wheeler major.

"We are now entering a new era of opportunities and growth, with the world rapidly coming out of the pandemic. As we gear up to further consolidate our leadership by leveraging these emerging opportunities, we must stay nimble and dynamic which requires synergies between the key customer-facing functions of Marketing and Sales & After-Sales," noted COO and Chief Human Resources Officer Mike Clarke.

Naveen Chauhan, who has been heading the Sales & After-Sales (SAS) function since 1 April 2020, has decided to move on and pursue opportunities outside of the company.  

He will stay on in the organisation till 28 February to ensure a smooth transition, Hero MotoCorp said. 

