Ransomware will become more modular and uniform in 2022: Sophos

Over the coming year, the ransomware landscape will become more modular and uniform, with attack “specialists" offering different elements of an attack “as-a-service" and providing playbooks with tools and techniques that enable different adversary groups to implement very similar attacks.

Ransomware was involved in 79% of the incidents, investigated and remediated by the Sophos rapid response team in the last 18 months, according to the Sophos 2022 Threat Report.

The use of multiple forms of extortion by ransomware attackers to pressure victims into paying the ransom is expected to continue and increase in range and intensity. In 2021, Sophos incident responders catalogued 10 different types of pressure tactics, from data theft and exposure, to threatening phone calls, distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, and more.

Cryptocurrency will continue to fuel cybercrimes such as ransomware and malicious cryptomining, and Sophos expects the trend will continue until global cryptocurrencies are better regulated. During 2021, Sophos researchers uncovered cryptominers such as Lemon Duck and the less common, MrbMiner, taking advantage of the access provided by newly reported vulnerabilities and targets already breached by ransomware operators to install cryptominers on computers and servers.

“It is no longer enough for organizations to assume they’re safe by simply monitoring security tools and ensuring they are detecting malicious code. Certain combinations of detections or even warnings are the modern equivalent of a burglar breaking a flower vase while climbing in through the back window. Defenders must investigate alerts, even ones which in the past may have been insignificant, as these common intrusions have blossomed into the foothold necessary to take control of entire networks," Chester Wisniewski, principal research scientist at Sophos.

