Ranveer Singh buys 119 crore Bandra Bandstand property

“Bandra-Juhu belt has been the favourite among tinsel town. Therefore, we are not surprised by this transaction. The Bandstand location is especially the most sought after, with the likes of Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, residing in the vicinity. Indextap foresees many more such high-end property deals being in the works and the luxury residential market to continue to perform well, despite fear of possible global recession," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO and co-founder, CRE Matrix and Indextap.