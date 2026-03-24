Rapido, the startup that used its street smarts to dominate India’s bike-taxi market, is planning to replicate this success in the food-delivery space. By launching its food-delivery app, Ownly, the Bengaluru-based company is betting it can take the fight to Zomato Ltd and Swiggy Ltd using a subscription-based model.
Rapido disrupted cabs. Can it do the same in food delivery?
SummaryRapido is launching Ownly, a food-delivery app using a subscription-led model, to challenge the dominance of Swiggy and Zomato. By onboarding mom-and-pop outlets and reducing consumer fees, Rapido aims to repeat its transport disruption in the food sector.
Rapido, the startup that used its street smarts to dominate India’s bike-taxi market, is planning to replicate this success in the food-delivery space. By launching its food-delivery app, Ownly, the Bengaluru-based company is betting it can take the fight to Zomato Ltd and Swiggy Ltd using a subscription-based model.
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More