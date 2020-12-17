Rapido extends auto service to 11 new cities, plans to onboard 5 lakh drivers

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities across seven states.

The company plans to expand the 'Rapido Auto' service to 50 cities by the end of the year and onboard around five lakh driver-partners in the next six months.

According to Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka, Autos have emerged as a preferred way of commuting post the Covid-19 outbreak. "We are witnessing a rapid demand and adoption of open and safe commute options in comparison to over-crowded public transport and expensive cabs," he said.

"While the auto service industry is highly penetrated, it has only 5 percent of its existing market online. Through Rapido Auto, we aim to offer commuters another safe and affordable option for their everyday commute, apart from its bike taxi service and hope that it fills the gap of connectivity in these cities," he added.

With the addition of 11 new cities, Rapido Auto service, which was launched in 14 key cities across 10 states in October 2020, is now available across 25 cities.

The service is available at meter price with an additional minimal convenience fee.

Apart from Delhi-NCR, Rapido Auto will be launched in key cities of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, it said, adding that each Rapido auto will be powered by its GPS technology ensuring access to continuous demand from customers around them.

Sanka said the funding raised by the company last year is sufficient to build the business even during these unprecedented times.

Rapido has raised total funding of $80 million (around ₹550 crore) from various investors including Westbridge AIF, Nexus Ventures, Sabre Investment, Skycatcher LLC, Bace Fund, Integrated Growth Capital, among others.

With inputs from agencies.













