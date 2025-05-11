Rapido eyes a bigger slice of the ride-hailing market with four-wheeler push
Rwit Ghosh 6 min read 11 May 2025, 11:23 AM IST
SummaryIndustry experts say despite the presence of incumbents like Ola and Uber in the market, there's more than enough space for new players like Rapido.Rapido's success will hinge on three pillars: brand positioning, service quality, and safety.
Rapido is shifting gears. Known for its bike taxis, the ride-hailing company is now doubling down on four-wheelers as it chases a bigger share of India’s cab market, which is dominated by Ola and Uber.
