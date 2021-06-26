BENGALURU: Bike taxi startup Rapido has launched new initiatives to support and safeguard the physical, mental and economic health of its 1.5 million registered driver partners.

As a part of the initiatives, Rapido will provide them discounts on medicines, loans, insurance, as well as provisions for bike repair.

Rapido is offering its driver partners covid-insurance of Rs2 lakh and Rs3 lakh, starting at a premium of Rs117, which also includes group insurance plans for dependents. The premium remains the same for its driver partners and has a wide coverage for hospitalisations.

“This way, Captains (driver partners) can be better prepared for emergency situations not only for themselves, but also their family, and not caught off-guard due to the current volatile situation. These Captains have quietly suffered the financial, physical, mental and social impact of the pandemic, without complaints as they need to make ends meet," said Rapido in a statement.

The company had announced the commencement of vaccination drive for its driver partners last month, across 100 cities where Rapido has a presence.

Rapido has also tied up with Apollo to help its driver partners tp avail discounted medicines (up to 10%) from Apollo Pharmacies. To avail the discounts, driver partners have to use a coupon code during their billing and show their Rapido identification card at any of Apollo Pharmacies across India. This also includes a 5% off on fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) products bought from Apollo Pharmacies.

Working with an external partner, Rapido will provide covid loans of up to Rs8,000, depending on a driver's credit score with a loan repayment period of 3-months at an interest rate of 1.5% per month.

It has also increased its daily cancellation policy and allowed partners to undertake a total of up to 5 from earlier 2, in case they do not feel comfortable taking ahead a ride.

The company will provide electric 2W bikes on rental to those who do not have vehicles of their own. It has partnered with Hoopy to provide door-to-door servicing and repair options for its driver partners.

