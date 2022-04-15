Bike taxi platform Rapido has raised $180 million (over ₹1,370 crore) in a Series D funding round led by Swiggy, that also saw participation from TVS Motor Company.

Existing investors Westbridge, Shell Ventures and Nexus Ventures have also jumped into the funding round, according to an official statement.

Rapido, which had raised $130 million from various investors in past, is currently present in around 100 cities across the country with over 25 million customers and over 1.5 million driver-partners.

Rapido said the funds would be used to strengthen its technology, amplify and boost teams across diverse sets of capabilities, and increase overall supply to create an enhanced consumer experience across a larger audience base in metros, tier I, II and III cities.

It will also be investing these funds in all its three categories -- bike-taxi, auto and delivery -- to enhance its drive partners' earnings and improve customer experience in over 100 cities that it operates in.

"Swiggy's participation in this round will build on the synergies between the two companies," the company said.

Commenting on the fundraise, Rapido co-founder Aravind Sanka said,"We look forward to learning from Swiggy's experience to scale up throughout the country and enhance our captains' (driver-partners) / customers' experience, who are the backbone of our business."

Besides, he said,"TVS Motor, who are very passionate about EVs and the future of mobility, will help us in further expansion. We hope to accelerate our pace of becoming a household name as we increase our geographies and services, on the backbone of our robust, global-standard technology."

On the company's investment in Rapido, Swiggy co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety said, "Swiggy and Rapido share a vision to build a logistics platform that empowers riders through more opportunities and higher earnings."

"While we've already been working together, this investment facilitates closer alignment to leverage the synergies between the platforms and improve the value we provide to both consumers and delivery executives/captains across the country," Majety added.