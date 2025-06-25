Rapido sharpens focus on Delhi, partners ONDC for metro-ride integration
Summary
The integration with Open Network for Digital Commerce allows Rapido users to book Delhi Metro tickets directly within the app. It aims for first-and last-mile connectivity, letting commuters use a single platform for both bike rides and metro travel.
Ride-hailing platform Rapido is sharpening its focus on Delhi, which has become its largest market across India. The company is now partnering with open e-commerce network ONDC to deepen integration with public transport systems.
