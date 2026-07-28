Rapido takes Ownly food delivery into its main app in Bengaluru

Rapido has folded its zero-commission food delivery platform, Ownly, into its main app in Bengaluru, putting food ordering alongside bike taxis, autos, and cabs.
The move gives Ownly direct access to Rapido’s monthly active user base while allowing the company to tap its existing network of riders for deliveries. Users can also open the standalone Ownly app through Rapido. To drive adoption, the company is offering 50% off, up to ₹100, on the first order.
"Ownly was created to solve one of the biggest structural challenges in food delivery, making the business work better for restaurants without compromising customer experience," Rapido cofounder Aravind Sanka said in a statement, as reported by Moneycontrol
The company also said that integrating Ownly with its flagship app would allow it to tap into a much larger customer base. It noted that India's ride-hailing user base is nearly twice the size of its online food ordering base, offering an opportunity to convert mobility users into food delivery customers.
Ownly is positioning itself as a lower-cost alternative to traditional food-delivery platforms. It does not take a commission from restaurants, allowing them to keep the full order value, while customers pay the same menu prices without additional platform markups. Instead, restaurants pay a fixed subscription fee to be listed on the platform.
Rapido's entry comes as competition intensifies in India's food delivery market. Eternal-owned Zomato and Swiggy continue to dominate the sector, while newer entrants and alternative models—including ONDC and Magicpin—have attempted to challenge the duopoly by promising lower costs for restaurants.
Commenting on competition, Eternal Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said that the impact of Toing and Ownly on the company's business has been limited so far.
"The impact has been limited. These platforms are offering the same restaurants, similar or longer delivery times, and lower menu prices funded by lower commissions and delivery fee - making the revenue gap even more unsustainable. There's no new use case being unlocked here," he said.