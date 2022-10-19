Rare Indian art works among those up for Christie’s Auction in London

New Delhi: Christie’s will auction art of the Islamic and Indian worlds including oriental rugs and carpets taking place live at its auction house in London later this month. On the Indian front, there will be paintings around the Mughal, Rajput, Deccani and Pahari schools from the scholar Professor Ludwig Habighorst. Other Indian works include a diamond-set and enamelled silver pandan, given as a gift from the Nizam of Hyderabad to Maharaja Ranjit Singh which is estimated at £2,50,000-3,50,000, and a folio from the St. Petersburg Muraqqa’ which depicts a hunting party and is also estimated between £3,00,000-5,00,000.This sale will have works of art, paintings, carpets and manuscripts from the 9th through to the 20th century from Spain and India. This, the auction house said, has been curated because of the global demand for and influence of Islamic culture and craftsmanship. “ The sale showcases the international resonance which the Islamic world has had on the art market and which continues to attract buyers from all corners of the globe due to the outstanding craftsmanship, quality and provenance of these extraordinary works of art," said a spoAmong the highlights is also a Royal Anatolian Qur’an scroll, copied by a scribe for Ghiyath Al-Din Sultan Muhammad Ibn Sultan Eretna, the ruler of an Anatolian principality in AH 754/1353-54AD. It measures about 15 meters long (51ft 7in) and is illuminated throughout. It is estimated between £2,00,000-3,00,000. The sale also includes curated private collections with provenance across a number of different categories. From the Iranian world, a private American collection of medieval Persian pottery all decorated with animals, A Lustrous Menagrie¸ which is led by a star-shaped tile decorated with a camel. The sale also features a group of 17th century Safavid paintings, including a re-discovered work by the artist Reza ‘Abbasi of a White-eared Bulbul which is estimated between £1,00,000-1,50,000. The Turkish section is led by a group of Iznik pottery from The Victor Adda Collection – a collector based in Alexandria in the early 20th century. The section also has manuscripts, and arms and armour including an Ottoman tombak ceremonial shield, estimated between £80,000-1,20,000. According to MarketResearch.com, the art auction market is expected to reach over $38 billion by 2024.

