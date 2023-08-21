Rare works of Husain, Raza, others to fetch over ₹10 cr in upcoming auction1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 12:29 PM IST
A large-scale work by Husain has a rendition of his horse motif which is appearing in an auction for the first time, an oil on canvas circa 1970 is estimated to be sold at ₹4-6 crore.
Curated works of art by Jamini Roy, MF Husain, SH Raza, KH Ara, FN Souza, Sadanand Bakre, and others are going up for auction this September in the upcoming ‘Modern Treasures’ auction by auction house AstaGuru for modern Indian art.
