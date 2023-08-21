comScore
Curated works of art by Jamini Roy, MF Husain, SH Raza, KH Ara, FN Souza, Sadanand Bakre, and others are going up for auction this September in the upcoming ‘Modern Treasures’ auction by auction house AstaGuru for modern Indian art.

The company said others like Akbar Padamsee, Krishen Khanna, Avinash Chandra, Ram Kumar, KG Subramanyan, HA Gade, Ganesh Pyne, Jogen Chowdhury, GR Santosh, J Swaminathan, K Laxma Goud and others will also be featured.

Sunny Chandiramani, senior vice president, client relations for the auction house said, “What makes the selection more unique is that several of these works are unseen and are appearing in an auction for the first time. With a substantial collection of large-scale work, the auction offers an extraordinary opportunity to acquire majestic creations by luminaries, whose profound legacy is highly celebrated."

A large-scale work by Husain has a rendition of his horse motif which is appearing in an auction for the first time, an oil on canvas circa 1970 is estimated to be sold at 4-6 crore. Artist J Swaminathan’s oil on canvas from 1972 is expected to sell at an estimate of 2-3 crore.

A work by artist Thota Vaikuntam is estimated to be acquired at 1-1.5 crore and is executed with acrylic on canvas in 2015, it is appearing in an auction for the first time. Akbar Padamsee’s oil on canvas is estimated to be acquired at 2.5-3.5 crore.

KG Subramanyan’s work ‘Figures With Mystical Bird,’ executed with acrylic on canvas in 2015, is estimated to be acquired at 1-1.5 crore.

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with close to 14 years of experience in writing business news stories for mainstream newspaper companies like Mint and The Economic Times. She reports and writes on luxury and lifestyle brands, hospitality and tourism news, the business of sports, the business of advertising and marketing and alcohol brands.
Updated: 21 Aug 2023, 02:48 PM IST
